Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $51,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.