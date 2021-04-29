Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lifted by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.1% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

JNJ stock opened at $161.98 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.06. The stock has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

