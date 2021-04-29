Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.98 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

