Jonathan M. Craig Sells 8,424 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

