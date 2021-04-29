Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $187.89

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.89 and last traded at $186.64, with a volume of 6411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.66.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,950,000 after buying an additional 111,965 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,313,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

