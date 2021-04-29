Jones Soda (JSDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 25.95%.

Jones Soda stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Jones Soda has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.67.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

