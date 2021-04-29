JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Acquired by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,387 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,173,000 after acquiring an additional 791,191 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after buying an additional 93,991 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 161,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 104,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.