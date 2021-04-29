JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €166.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €146.42 ($172.25).

ETR:DHER opened at €140.05 ($164.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

