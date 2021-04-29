JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 26,084 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,376,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,393,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Livent by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -209.22, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

