JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $20.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KREF. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

