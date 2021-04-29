JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 22,851 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 564.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 105,675 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14,900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at $925,867. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $83.23 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

