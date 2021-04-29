JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 117.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $628.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.21. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

