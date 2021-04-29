JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$13.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.75 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

AGI stock opened at C$10.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$15.52.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$295.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

