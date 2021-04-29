JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

