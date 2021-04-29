JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Cut by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,934 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $152.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.24. The stock has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

