JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after buying an additional 283,011 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

