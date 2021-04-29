JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $3,249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $1,446,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $4,048,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 84,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

