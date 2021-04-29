Juggernaut (JGN) Tops One Day Volume of $4.74 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00005263 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 48% higher against the dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $110.30 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00067465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00076582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.88 or 0.00815216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00097460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

