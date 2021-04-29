Juniper Networks, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,234. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

