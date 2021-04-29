Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.44.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. 64,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

