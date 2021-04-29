Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.330-0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to ~$0.33-0.43 EPS.

JNPR stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,116,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,524. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.44.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

