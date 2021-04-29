Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. On average, analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KALA opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

