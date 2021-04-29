Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 903 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Shares of MO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 120,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,074. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 131.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

