Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.93. 1,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,840. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $124.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.