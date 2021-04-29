Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH stock traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $312.90. 5,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.36 and its 200-day moving average is $277.23. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $323.80. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.