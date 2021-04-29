KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

