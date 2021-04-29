KBC Group NV Acquires 101,835 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991,808 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,835 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of NIKE worth $131,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.44. 209,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,389. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

