KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $76,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $502.27. 118,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,986. The company has a market capitalization of $222.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

