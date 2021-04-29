KBC Group NV Purchases 12,476 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,697,271 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in eBay were worth $103,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,078,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in eBay by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.34. 1,303,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

