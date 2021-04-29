Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods makes up approximately 2.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.53. 3,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.