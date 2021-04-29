Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 1.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.64. 71,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,714. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,867,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

