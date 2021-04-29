Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.28

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 5182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $968.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 202.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

