Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Plans $0.50 Semi-Annual Dividend

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.501 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

