KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.30.

Shares of PKG opened at $145.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.19 and a 200-day moving average of $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

