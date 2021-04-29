KeyCorp Boosts Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $110.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.56.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH opened at $95.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.05.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.