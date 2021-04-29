KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Andrew J. Paine III Sells 35,218 Shares

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE KEY opened at $21.55 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 162,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

