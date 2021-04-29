KeyCorp Raises Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $207.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $193.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

NYSE CCI opened at $185.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $188.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 115.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $6,252,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

