KeyCorp Raises The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $95.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TKR. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

NYSE TKR opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $89.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Timken by 25.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the third quarter worth about $2,151,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the third quarter worth about $3,876,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

