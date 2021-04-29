Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $663.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after buying an additional 1,053,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.