Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 348.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.