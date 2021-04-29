King DAG (KDAG) Market Capitalization Reaches $40.08 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $40.08 million and $376,580.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00068006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00078404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00822663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00097534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.