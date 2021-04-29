Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Trading 7.8% Higher

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

About Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and Internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Software; Cloud Services; and Office Software and Services and Others. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

