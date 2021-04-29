Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.46 ($93.48).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €84.68 ($99.62) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.78.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

