Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 21,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,302. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

