KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $76,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

