KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $587,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

