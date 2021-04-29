Kleros (PNK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.90 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $112.83 million and $3.90 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

