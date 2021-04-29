Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €52.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PHIA. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

