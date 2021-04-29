Kontoor Brands (KTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $67.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.