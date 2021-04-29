Kraton Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,390 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 532 call options.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. Kraton has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraton during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth $10,422,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.